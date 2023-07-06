The dentist gave useful advice on the duration of chewing gum and the possible consequences of keeping it in your mouth for too long.

Sugar-free chewing gum can help reduce the risk of tooth decay and strengthen facial muscles. However, prolonged chewing can cause tooth decay and certain jaw problems. Dr. Khaled Kasem, chief orthodontist and co-founder of Impress in Barcelona, recommends chewing gum for no more than 15 minutes.

Experts also warn that swallowing chewing gum can lead to nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Nevertheless, sugar-free chewing gum can help reduce the risk of tooth decay. The gum stimulates saliva secretion, which cleanses the mouth of food debris and neutralizes acids that promote bacterial growth.

However, prolonged chewing of chewing gum for several hours can cause tooth enamel to wear away, which is called demineralization. Without enamel, teeth become more vulnerable to cavities and damage.

In addition, chewing gum can worsen the condition of the temporomandibular joints (TMJ). These joints control jaw movements, and excessive stress on them can lead to problems. People with TMJ problems are advised to avoid chewing gum.

Symptoms of TMJ disorders include jaw pain, jaw stiffness, jaw cracking or clicking, difficulty opening or closing the mouth, headaches, ear pain, and others.

In addition, chewing gum can cause stomach and intestinal problems. The stomach is unable to break down the chewing gum base, which can lead to intestinal blockages.

Also, chewing gum can cause headaches in some people, especially those who are prone to them. Dr. Kasem noted that patients with arthritis or osteoporosis should avoid chewing gum.

If you plan to chew gum, it is recommended to choose sugar-free types, especially those with xylitol, which is a natural sweetener. Xylitol also has properties that prevent the growth of harmful bacteria that contribute to tooth decay.

The American Dental Association also recommends using sugar-free chewing gum after meals to stimulate saliva flow and reduce acidity in the mouth.

Given these facts, it's important to follow your dentist's advice and avoid excessive chewing, as well as pay attention to the sugar and artificial sweeteners in the gum you choose.

