Repels insects and neutralizes unpleasant odors: ways to use tea leaves

Tea lovers always have a lot of tea leaves left over. Do not rush to throw it away, because it can be used in everyday life. UaPortal will tell you how to use tea waste.

Using tea leaves for the garden

Tea leaves contain nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and iron, calcium, magnesium, manganese, copper and zinc, which makes them very useful for plants.

It can be used as a fertilizer, as well as to combat certain plant diseases and pests. Green tea brew, for example, protects against fungi. It can also be used as a compost activator.

Brew from insects

Brew very strong green or black tea. Its tannin content repels insects. If you need to get rid of ants, mix the tea leaves with water 1:1 and treat the places where they are staying with the solution.

Tea leaves against bad odors

If your refrigerator has an unpleasant odor, put a few tea bags left over from brewing in it.

Tea can also fight off unpleasant odors from shoes - just put used tea bags in your shoes or sneakers.

