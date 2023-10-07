If you notice that your home is constantly filled with dust even after thorough cleaning, the problem may be deeper than you think. There can be many sources of dust in your home that often go unnoticed.

If you are experiencing an exacerbation of allergic reactions or have a feeling that the cleanliness of your home is taking a back seat, then it may be time to thoroughly clean and get rid of a lot of dust. Ukr.media experts provide tips on how to do it.

The main reason for the accumulation of a large amount of dust in your home is probably insufficient ventilation. When you add infrequent cleaning to this, it can contribute not only to dust accumulation but also to dust mites.

Dust mites often breed in mattresses, pillows, and furniture upholstery. If you don't have anti-allergenic pillowcases for mattresses and pillows, you should consider purchasing them. They will help prevent new dust mites and reduce irritation for those with allergies and asthma.

Another potential source of dust is your curtains. Regular dry cleaning or replacing curtains with blinds can be a good solution.

The carpets in your home can also hide a significant amount of dust. While you can't get rid of them, regular and thorough cleaning will help reduce dust accumulation.

Don't forget about your pets, either. To reduce the amount of dust they bring into the house, it is recommended that you limit their access to the dirtiest areas of your home and take care of your dogs' and cats' hygiene regularly, for example, by bathing them more often.

