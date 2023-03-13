Today, more and more people realize that the problem of environmental pollution is becoming more and more serious and requires immediate action. One of the main problems is the amount of household waste that people generate. However, there are many simple and affordable tips that can be used to reduce household waste.

One of the easiest ways is to use more reusable items instead of disposable items. For example, a water glass or coffee mug can be used many times instead of buying disposable plastic cups. Also, when buying products, it is worth choosing those that are packed in more ecological packaging - for example, paper instead of plastic.

Another easy way is to recycle and reuse materials. For example, you can create compost from organic waste or recycle plastic bottles into various household items.

Also, it's worth paying attention to choosing household products that are more environmentally friendly. For example, instead of using conventional detergent, you can use organic products that do not contain harmful substances.

For those who want to go further, you can use metal footprints to replace or refuse plastic elements that have a short lifespan. It is also becoming increasingly popular to use clothes made of organic cotton or other materials that are grown and produced using natural materials.

Instead of buying new things, use recycled materials. Thus, instead of plastic bags, you can use cotton bags that can be reused. Instead of paper napkins, use cloth or cotton napkins that can be washed and reused. Instead of buying new furniture, consider refurbishing old furniture.

Not all waste can be recycled at home. However, many local companies accept waste for recycling. They can recycle paper, plastic, glass and metal. Find out which companies operate in your area and how to recycle waste. Usually, this can be done through special containers or waste removal.

When you purchase products with minimal packaging, you reduce the amount of waste you generate. Instead of buying products in plastic containers, buy products that are sold by weight or in more environmentally friendly packaging such as glass or metal. Also, by buying products from local farmers at the market, you support the local economy and reduce the amount of waste associated with transporting products over long distances.

