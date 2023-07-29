You are giving away your energy: Why you shouldn't borrow salt and matches

People have always been interested in folk signs and beliefs, and despite their eccentricity, they can carry certain warnings and instructions. One such sign is the prohibition to lend salt and matches.

In the popular consciousness, salt is considered not only a valuable product but also a symbol of energy, Ukr.Media writes. Therefore, according to superstition, borrowing salt directly from a neighbour's house can have negative consequences. This is because taking salt from neighbours is believed to "take away" their energy, which can lead to troubles and adversity.

Matches were important not only as a means of lighting a fire, but also as an object for divining the future. For example, people used to tell fortunes with matches that broke, which was believed to signal trouble in the future. Also, spilled matches from a box can be considered a good omen, promising pleasant events or news. In addition, if matches accidentally fall out of your hands and hit the floor, it can be interpreted as a sign of change in your life, signalling the need to make a decision and pay attention to future events.

There is also a belief that piercing and cutting objects, such as matches, given to other people can be a bad omen. Such a gift can, according to the belief, signal a desire to cause harm. Therefore, giving matches can lead to trouble, financial problems, disappointment or even physical difficulties, depending on how the recipient perceives the gesture.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

