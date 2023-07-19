Teeth whitening: which method is the best

Teeth color can change because it is influenced by many factors, including diet and bad habits. People often resort to teeth whitening.

This is a safe procedure, but you need to remember that it is also a medical procedure and only a dentist should perform teeth whitening. After all, only he can assess all contraindications. UAportal will tell you more about the types of teeth whitening:

Chemical whitening:

With the help of special preparation, an oxidizing effect on tooth enamel is carried out. The solution is applied to the teeth and washed off after half an hour. The method is contraindicated for people with sensitive enamel, as it can cause pain.

Ultrasonic whitening:

It is considered the most delicate and suitable for all types of teeth.

Laser whitening:

This method uses a focused laser beam that acts on each tooth separately for 1.5-2 minutes. It is suitable for people with tooth decay.

Photo whitening:

Under the influence of light, a gel with peroxide breaks down the dark pigment on the tooth enamel. The procedure lasts 15-20 minutes. The method is suitable for people with sensitive enamel.

It should be added that this procedure can be performed no more than once a year. However, if you follow the doctor's recommendations, the effect can last for more than three years. It is worth remembering that after any type of whitening, tooth sensitivity may occur.

As a reminder, modern dentistry can make a real Hollywood smile. We have collected useful information about teeth whitening and advantages and disadvantages of this procedure.

