Hydrogen peroxide is not only a good helper for injuries and cuts. It can also be used to bleach clothes, clean sneakers, and more. UaPortal has figured out how hydrogen peroxide can be used.

1. Whitening clothes

Rinse white clothes in water with a glass of hydrogen peroxide and they will stay white for a long time. You can also use the product on a spot basis: apply it to the stain and leave it on for a minute. Rinse off. Things will not turn yellow for a long time.

2. Treatment of athlete's foot

Mix hydrogen peroxide and water 1:1 and apply to problem areas every evening.

3. For a runny nose

Mix 1 tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide and 1 glass of mineral still water. Use it as a nasal spray.

4. For neck pain

Soak a handkerchief in hydrogen peroxide and apply it to the area where it hurts. Leave it on for 10 to 20 minutes. It will warm and soothe the pain.

5. Cleaning sneakers

Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda, 1 tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide, 1 tablespoon of water. Apply to white shoes for 20 minutes. Rinse off.

6. Disinfecting contact lenses

You can replace the special solution for lenses with hydrogen peroxide. Remember to rinse with water after treatment.

7. Rinse your mouth

If you have sores in your mouth, put 10 ml of hydrogen peroxide in your mouth and hold it for 5 minutes. Do not swallow!

8. Treatment of sore throat

Mix 1/2 cup of warm water with 1/4 cup of hydrogen peroxide and gargle.

9. Facilitate cleaning in the house

Apply the peroxide to a cloth and wipe down surfaces. It will clean and disinfect them.

10. Clean your ears

Dip a cotton swab in a mixture of peroxide and water and clean your ear.

