Refreshing and healthy: a recipe for kvass on flour

Flour kvass according to the recipe from Shuba is a sparkling, fermented, low-alcohol and slightly carbonated drink of golden brown color.

Ingredients:

Water - 2.5 liters

Rye flour - 150 g

Wheat flour - 150 g

Sugar - 200 g

Raisins - 50 g

Orange, zest - 2 tbsp.

Methods of preparation:

1. Take an enamel saucepan for 4 or 5 liters, add rye and wheat flour, pour 500 ml of warm boiled water and whisk with a whisk until smooth and lump-free. Add the remaining water, sugar, and stir until dissolved.

2. Add the unwashed raisins. Stir to combine. Cover the pan with several layers of cheesecloth. Leave for a day in a warm, dark place.

3. After a day, peel the orange, cut it into strips, and lightly dry it in the oven for 8-10 minutes. Add the candied fruit to the saucepan, cover with cheesecloth, and place in a warm, dark place for another day.

4. Strain the kvass and pour it into 3/4 bottles, put them horizontally in the refrigerator or cellar, tightly closed. It can be stored for 3-4 days.

