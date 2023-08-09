Refreshing sangria with nectarines and raspberries: how to prepare in 15 minutes

Summer is the time when we strive to find the perfect way to cool off and enjoy the bright flavors of seasonal fruits. That's why creating a fresh and appetizing drink becomes a hot topic.

Shuba has shared a recipe for a refreshing fruit sangria that will definitely be a worthy guest at your party or just the perfect companion during the hot weather.

This recipe idea will evoke appetizing emotions and pleasant impressions, help you find the answer to your thirst and create a festive atmosphere at any time. Enjoy the natural flavors and feel the zen of making this delicious sangria.

The main characters of this drink are nectarines, raspberries, and orange liqueur, which give it an unrivaled and unique taste. This recipe is easy to follow and will allow you to enjoy every sip.

Ingredients:

3 nectarines.

200 g of raspberries.

750 ml of rosé wine.

1 orange.

1 tbsp. l sugar.

50 ml of orange liqueur.

300 ml of sparkling water.

5 g of mint.

Preparation:

Squeeze the juice from the orange and chop the fruit. In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped nectarines, raspberries, orange juice, rosé wine, sugar, and orange liqueur. Refrigerate for about 1 hour or until the drink is chilled. Add sparkling water and garnish with mint leaves before serving.

Enjoy!

