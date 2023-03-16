Lighting and hidden features: how to take high-quality photos even with a bad smartphone camera

Nowadays, when everyone has a smartphone with a camera, photography has become not only affordable but also very popular. But what if your smartphone doesn't have the best camera? Don't be upset! In this article, we'll show you how to take high-quality photos even with a bad smartphone camera.

Choose the right lighting. Lighting plays an important role in the quality of a photo. If the lighting is poor, the photos will have shadows, glare, or be too dark. Try to take photos in bright light, but avoid direct sunlight, which can make the image too bright or shadowy;

Adjust the focus. If your smartphone has an automatic focus, then focus on the object you are going to shoot. If the focus is not on the spot you want to take the picture, just tap the screen to change the focus point;

Always wipe the camera before taking a photo. Doing so will clean the surface of the glass that protects the lens from dust and dirt, which will make your photos sharper;

Download special apps. The standard Camera utility does not always allow you to use all the functions of your gadget to the maximum. If you download external applications, you can access additional settings, which will significantly increase your arsenal;

Use different camera modes. Your smartphone probably has different camera modes, such as portrait, landscape, macro, HDR, etc. Each of them is designed for a specific type of photo and shooting conditions. For example, portrait mode is designed for taking pictures of people and provides a deeper level of background defocus, which makes the image look more professional. Try using different modes and experimenting with them to get better photos;

Experiment with composition and style. Change the angle or zoom, take black and white photos, add "grain" in processing. Find your own style, as technical characteristics do not always limit a good photographer.

