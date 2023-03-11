Java Island flooded with lava: the eruption of Indonesia's Merapi volcano was caught on video (eerie footage).

The Merapi volcano erupted in Indonesia on the Java Island. Lava flows have spread to a distance of 1.5 km from the crater.

According to Reuters, residents of the surrounding areas are prohibited from approaching Merapi at a distance of less than 7km. No decision has yet been made to evacuate local residents.

"Residents of the nearby community have been warned to stop all activities in the danger zones within a radius of three to seven kilometres from the crater," the local authorities said in a statement.

It is noted that the 2963m-high Merapi volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, and was already at the second highest level of danger in the country.

A spokesman for the local monitoring post, Julianto, said no residents were evacuated.

"It was observed as a one-off event, there were 5-6 avalanches. If the coverage continues to increase and the distance is more than 7km, residents will probably be advised to evacuate," he said.

The publication writes that located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country. The last violent eruption of Merapi took place in 2010. More than 350 people died then.

