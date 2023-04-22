Careful with cotton: how to wash different types of fabrics correctly

Knowing how to properly wash different types of fabrics is an important element in ensuring that your clothes and textiles get the most out of their life. Different fabrics require different care, so following certain rules when washing can not only ensure that the quality of the fabric is maintained but also reduce wear and tear and clothing costs.

In addition to the rules for each type of fabric, there are some general tips that can ensure the care of your clothes and textiles. It is not recommended to overload the washing machine, as this can lead to uneven washing and damage to the fabric. It's also important to sort your clothes by color and fabric type to avoid dyeing your clothes an unwanted shade.

Cotton is one of the most common fabrics. It is soft and pleasant to the touch and is also quite durable. To wash cotton items, it is recommended to use machine wash at a temperature of 30 to 60 degrees Celsius using normal detergents. It is not recommended to use hot water or chemical stain removers. When bleaching cotton items, it is better to use natural white vinegar;

Linen is one of the most environmentally friendly fabrics. It is durable and has a pleasant feel on the skin. Washing instructions for linen items are similar to those recommended for cotton. The difference is that hydrogen peroxide solutions can be used to remove stains from linen fabrics;

Silk is extremely delicate and pleasant to the touch. Washing instructions for silk require more attention and care. It is recommended to wash silk items by hand in cold water using special mild detergents for silk. It is important to avoid spinning and drying in a washing machine, as this can damage the fabric. It is better to iron silk items with a low-temperature setting and directly on the iron;

Wool is a warm and soft fabric that can lose its shape and become wrinkled if not washed properly. It is better to use cool water with mild detergent to wash woolen items. Do not wring out and dry wool in a washing machine. It is better to squeeze out excess moisture from the items with a towel and stretch them out on a flat surface to dry. Woolen items are best ironed at a low temperature;

Synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, polyamide, and acrylic, are usually durable and resistant to wear. These fabrics can be machine washed at temperatures between 30 and 60 degrees Celsius. However, it is not recommended to use hot water or chemicals to remove stains. It is better to iron synthetic items at a low temperature or not at all.

