Two days will be especially dangerous: the astrologer named the dates when the Russian Federation can stage a massive shelling of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers have not given up mass missile attacks on Ukraine. Attacks may take place on Easter, April 16, and May 9, when the Russian Federation celebrates Victory Day.

Tarologist and psychic Roman Sheptytskyi told UNIAN about this. According to him, the enemy will attack both military facilities and civilian infrastructure.

"As we could already notice, it is precisely on these holidays that the devil is raging. It will not be calm. Shelling may occur a day or two before Easter and after. But I think that very soon the war will move from Ukraine to Russia," Sheptytsky emphasized.

He added that the threat loomed over Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

As reported by UAportal, clairvoyant and psychic Valery Shatilovych said that Ukraine will receive many victories in 2023, but there will be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the resolution of the issue will take years.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that the threat of invasion from Belarus will occur in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only arrange a diversionary maneuver. The heaviest combat operations in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, the Armed Forces will destroy almost all of the Russian mobilized.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only in the event of a complete defeat of the occupiers, further aggression by the Kremlin can be avoided. If the Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on the surrender of the Russian Federation will take place as early as 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, the Russian troops will not dare to attack the city again, they no longer have anything to conduct offensive actions in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of the bridges literally cut off their way back.