A mistake can be costly: why you shouldn't hang all your keys on one ring

If you have a habit of keeping all your keys on one bunch, it can cost you dearly in the long run. Keeping all your keys on one ring is not safe.

According to SantePlusMag, having a keychain full of keys is not very aesthetically pleasing. It's heavy and frankly, it's not very practical when you need to find a certain key.

In addition, there is the danger of losing all the keys at the same time. And a car key in general can get damaged from being in the neighborhood of other metal objects.

If you hang the car key and other keys on one holder, it can damage the internal components of the ignition cylinder. Because the socket in the car where you shove the key is not designed to hold more than the weight of the car key.

"So, if you put all your keys in one key ring, every vibration, bump or maneuver will have a negative effect on its operation in the long run. The result: your car might not start or leave you in the middle of the road in a broken-down auto," the publication writes.

