Autumn snack: mushroom caviar recipe
You can use any wild mushrooms for this appetizer recipe from Shuba, and all the other ingredients can be easily purchased at the supermarket.
Ingredients:
Moss mushrooms or other mushrooms - 1 kg
Citric acid - 5 g
Onions - 2 grands
Carrots - 3 grands
Tomatoes - 4 grands
Garlic (cloves) - 5 grands
Salt - 20 g
Ground black pepper - 5 g
Vegetable oil - 80 ml
Method of preparation:
1. Boil cleaned mushrooms in two liters of water with the addition of citric acid for 15 minutes. Drain them in a colander. Fry the mushrooms in a vegetable oil, stirring, for 10 minutes.
2. Finely chop the onion and grate the carrots. Fry them until they are half cooked.
3. Chop the tomatoes in a blender, chop the garlic into small pieces.
4. Mix the mushrooms, vegetable mixture, garlic, tomatoes and whisk it in a blender. Add some salt, pepper and simmer, stirring, over a moderate fire for 15 minutes.
