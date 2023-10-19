Autumn snack: mushroom caviar recipe

You can use any wild mushrooms for this appetizer recipe from Shuba, and all the other ingredients can be easily purchased at the supermarket.

Ingredients:

Moss mushrooms or other mushrooms - 1 kg

Citric acid - 5 g

Onions - 2 grands

Carrots - 3 grands

Tomatoes - 4 grands

Garlic (cloves) - 5 grands

Salt - 20 g

Ground black pepper - 5 g

Vegetable oil - 80 ml

Method of preparation:

1. Boil cleaned mushrooms in two liters of water with the addition of citric acid for 15 minutes. Drain them in a colander. Fry the mushrooms in a vegetable oil, stirring, for 10 minutes.

2. Finely chop the onion and grate the carrots. Fry them until they are half cooked.

3. Chop the tomatoes in a blender, chop the garlic into small pieces.

4. Mix the mushrooms, vegetable mixture, garlic, tomatoes and whisk it in a blender. Add some salt, pepper and simmer, stirring, over a moderate fire for 15 minutes.

