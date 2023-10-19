Autumn pancake recipe with onions and pumpkin

Pumpkin is a delicious and healthy vegetable that can be used in the preparation of a variety of dishes. It contains vitamins C, E, K and almost all B vitamins. Pumpkin is ideal for thinning people.

We suggest trying to cook fritters from onions and pumpkin. They are delicious, hearty and easy to prepare.

Ingredients:

500 g pumpkin

2 onions

2 eggs

1/2 cup of flour

1/2 cup of milk

teaspoon of leavening agent

teaspoon of salt

pinch of ground black pepper

herbs - optional

vegetable oil for frying - 3-5 tablespoons.

Preparation:

Pumpkin should be washed and cleaned from the skin and seeds, and then be grated on a large grater. Cut the onion finely or in half rings. After that you should mix the pumpkin, onion, eggs, flour, milk, baking powder, salt and pepper in a bowl If the batter turns out to be liquid, add a tablespoon of semolina and wait for it to swell, only then you can fry. On a heated frying pan with vegetable oil, fry the fritters on both sides until golden color.

Place the fried fritters on paper towels to get rid of an excess fat.

You can serve pumpkin fritters with your favorite sauce or sour cream.

