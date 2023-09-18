Original taste: a recipe for beer and milk pancakes with rice and chicken

Shuba shared a recipe for delicious rice and chicken beer pancakes.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 200 g

Milk 2.8% - 250 ml

Light beer - 250 ml

Chicken eggs - 2 pcs.

Sunflower oil - 60 ml

Salt - 5 g

For the filling:

Chicken fillet - 300 g

Onion - 1 pc.

Rice - 120 g

Chicken eggs - 1 pc.

Hard cheese - 50 g

Sour cream 15% - 100 g

Butter 73% - 30 g

Greens - to taste

Method of cooking:

1. Wash the rice and cook until ready, cool. Hard-boil the egg, cool and finely chop. Wash and chop greens.

2. For the dough, beat eggs with milk and salt, gradually adding sifted flour, without stopping beating. Add oil and beer, mix well.

3 On a heated and oiled pan, fry the pancakes on both sides until golden.

4. For the filling, peel and chop the onion. Chicken fillet, cut into small cubes, salt and pepper. In a pan heated with oil, fry the onion until transparent, add the fillet and fry for 10 minutes, stirring.

5. Add rice, egg and greens to the chicken. Mix everything and stew for 5 minutes. Add 3 spoons of sour cream, salt if necessary and mix.

6. Put a little filling on each pancake, wrap it in an envelope and place it in a greased baking dish. Pour sour cream on top, sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes.

