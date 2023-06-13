Experienced gardeners told us what not to do in June

In June, gardeners advise avoiding certain types of work, as it will be a waste of time. This is especially true on hot and dry days.

Warm weather can bring a lot of life to the garden, but it can also damage plants and lawn, making certain tasks, such as fertilising, even more difficult. This was told by Miracle-Gro gardening guru Kate Turner, writes Express.co.uk.

According to her, you should not fertilise the lawn, especially during the dry season. The ground needs to be moist for any fertilisation to work, so if you haven't irrigated your lawn from the start, wait until autumn to start gently caring for your lawn.

Turner advises taking care of plants during the dry season, but not watering too little and too often. The expert says that this will only encourage the roots to reach the soil surface, and then the sun will dry them out.

Instead, she recommends watering generously and less frequently to encourage the roots to stay in the soil, and the plants will appreciate it. However, do not water during the day. Watering should be preferred in the morning or evening.

It is also important to think about where the plants are located in the garden. If they are exposed to direct sunlight during the day, they may need to be watered both in the morning and evening.

Gardeners should also feed them weekly with liquid feed, which can be purchased at garden centres.

