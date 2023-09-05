Optimally absorbed and improve sleep: which vitamins are best taken in the evening

Doctors shared tips on taking vitamins in the evening, emphasizing that not all micronutrients are effectively absorbed when taken in the morning. According to Ukr.Media, some vitamins and minerals are more useful to drink in the evening.

Doctors recommend taking vitamin D in the evening (it interacts especially well with melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep and wakefulness), B12 (important for the production of melatonin and serotonin, which affect relaxation and sleep).

As for minerals, magnesium (which helps to relax and improve sleep by regulating melatonin) and calcium (which improves nervous system and muscle function) are best taken in the evening.

It's best to consume these vitamins and minerals about 30 minutes before bedtime, as they promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. By including these micronutrients in your daily evening routine, you can maintain your health and improve your well-being, the doctors said.

