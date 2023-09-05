Is dangerous for health: why you can not buy sliced bread

Bread has always been an important part of many people's diets. Stores have started offering not just loaves of bread, but already sliced products. However, such bread should not be bought for safety reasons.

This was reported by Pixel. It would seem that sliced bread is convenient for consumers. However, some experts warn about the possible risks that lurk in this type of bread. In particular, sliced bread can be prone to the growth of harmful microorganisms due to contact with air.

Read also: The reasons why some foods make people fart

First, mold that can form on sliced bread is not always visible at first glance. This means that consumers may not even know that they are consuming an already spoiled product. As a result, buying an everyday product can affect their health.

Video of the day

Read also: How to make stale bread soft again in minutes: a simple life hack

It is worth noting that this problem does not apply to whole loaves and bread that are not opened before consumption.

Earlier, we wrote about how to keep bread fresh for as long as possible.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!