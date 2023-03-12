Cauliflower pancakes: everything you need for a healthy breakfast

Cauliflower is a treasure trove of nutrients and vitamins. For example, it contains 2 times more iron than green peas, peppers, or lettuce, and more ascorbic acid than white cabbage.

It contains mineral salts, proteins, carbohydrates, and amino acids. Its dishes are very appetising and healthy.

Here's a recipe for cauliflower pancakes that doesn't require eggs, which makes it a more dietary option. For this dish, you will need cauliflower, flour, herbs and flax seeds or chia seeds.

Firstly, wash the cauliflower well and divide it into pieces. Add 2 tbsp of flax or chia seeds to the florets and blend several times in a blender. Wash and dry a few sprigs of any herbs you like, chop them finely, and add them to the kale and seed mixture. Then stir in a few tablespoons of flour and season with salt and pepper, if desired. You should end up with a thick, homogeneous mass, similar to thick sour cream.

Put a frying pan on to heat, when it is hot enough, add a tablespoon of oil and start placing the cabbage pancakes. Fry the first side of the pancakes under the lid, and the second side in an open pan.

Place the pancakes on a paper towel to absorb the excess oil. Serve with sour cream or unsweetened yoghurt.

