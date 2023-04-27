Occupants attacked Mykolaiv with 'Kalibr': hit a high-rise building, 1 killed, more than 20 wounded (photos)

As of 08:00 am on April 27, enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region. According to district military administrations, the operational command "South" and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, the day and night were relatively calm in Pervomaisky and Voznesensky districts.

But in Mykolaiv, at 01:00 am, the enemy shelling included four Kalibr missiles. According to reports, one person was killed and 23 were wounded, including a child.

The rocket attacks resulted in the destruction and significant damage to private houses, a residential high-rise building, and a historic building. Some houses in the town are without electricity.

Also, two fires started due to the impact of ammunition and its fragments, which were promptly extinguished by the units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region. A Lancet-type kamikaze drone was shot down in the Bashtanka district between 11:00 and 14:00 on April 26.

