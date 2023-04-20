When we want to clean our windows from dust and dirt, we often prefer expensive products from stores, but in fact, there are many alternative methods that can be effective and more affordable. One such method is a homemade window cleaner that can be easily made at home.

A maid from The Grand York Hotel in York, England, named Lisa Williams, shared her recipe for a window cleaner that gives guaranteed results. She recommends using the following ingredients: warm water, table vinegar, medical alcohol, and an essential oil of your choice.

To make this remedy, you need to mix 500 ml of warm water with three tablespoons of vinegar, one tablespoon of rubbing alcohol, and 10 drops of your favorite essential oil. According to Williams, this solution makes it easy to wash away any dirt on the windows, and after that, they become clean and shiny. In addition, the essential oil fills the room with a pleasant aroma that neutralizes the smell of vinegar.

Thus, a homemade window cleaner is a simple and effective solution for those who want to clean windows from dirt and dust without spending a lot of money.

