Occupiers blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station: Evacuation announced in Kherson region (photos, video)

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. This information was confirmed by the South Operational Command.

According to the report, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, but the extent of the damage, the speed and volume of water, as well as the likely areas that could be flooded, are still being determined. All necessary services are engaged in addressing this situation.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine warns that the situation resulting from the man-made disaster caused by Russia's explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam is being investigated by the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The local population in the flooded area is warned of the increased danger from explosive devices. Enemy minefields are underwater and could be swept away by the floodwaters.

The available video footage shows critical damage to the levee, which is no longer able to contain the flow of water. As of now, water has begun to be released uncontrollably from the Kakhovka reservoir, posing a serious threat of flooding downstream.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, has already announced the evacuation of residents on the right bank of the Dnipro River who may be at risk of flooding.

The Korabel neighbourhood in Kherson was cut off for security reasons. Gas supply will also be cut off in a few hours, said the Head of the City Military Administration Mrochko.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has announced that it will evacuate people from potential flood zones on the right bank of the Dnipro River. We are talking about villages:

Mykolaivka

Olgovka

Levo

Tyaginka

Poniativka

Ivanivka

Tokarivka

Poniativka

Pridneprovske

Sadove

partially the city of Kherson - Korabel Island.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the hydroelectric power station explosion. He wrote about it on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the explosion, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is rapidly decreasing, which poses an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, Energoatom reports.

The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station poses a threat of flooding up to 80 settlements. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We are assessing the environmental impact and the threat to Zaporizhzhya NPP. Due to the lack of access to the plant, such an assessment is difficult," he said.

Shmyhal also stressed that the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP is a terrorist act on the part of Russia, which bears full responsibility for it. The destruction of the hydroelectric power plant threatens an environmental disaster for the south of our country.

