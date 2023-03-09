The Russian occupiers fired 81 missiles of various types and 8 drones at Ukraine, 36 cruise missiles were shot down

Last night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The shelling was carried out with 81 missiles of various types and bases.

Russia launched 81 missiles of various types:

28 launches of Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles;

20 launches of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;

6 launches of Kh-22 anti-ship missiles;

6 launches of Kh-47 "Kinzhal" air-launched ballistic missiles;

8 launches of guided missiles: 2 of Kh-31P; 6 of Kh-59;

13 launches of S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles.

8 launches of "Shahed-136/131" UAVs were also carried out.

The forces and means of the Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with the units of other constituent forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 34 cruise missiles from 48 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles and Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, as well as 4 Shahed-136/131 drones.

Due to successful countermeasures, 8 guided air missiles Kh-31P and Kh-59 failed to reach their targets.

Recall that on the morning of March 9, a large-scale air raid warning sounded in Ukraine, after which explosions were heard in different regions.

