The occupiers have once again attacked Ukraine with drones: Air defense systems shot down 21 out of 26, there are arrivals in buildings

On the night of May 3, local residents in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Dnipro regions of Ukraine heard a series of explosions. In Kyiv, all targets flying near the capital were shot down as a result of air defense. However, in Dnipro, an administrative building was damaged and a fire broke out. In addition, a private house in the Mykolaiv region was also attacked.

The attack was carried out with missiles and Iranian kamikaze drones. This is the third attack in the last six days, and air defense systems have been active in several regions of the country.

At 0:14, an air raid was declared in Kyiv, and residents of the city heard a series of explosions at 00:49, 01:22, 01:40, 01:52, and 02:15. At 0:55, the Kyiv Military State Administration was informed that air defense was in operation.

Video of the day

The air raid lasted for almost 5 hours and ended at 4:48. According to preliminary information, all enemy targets in the airspace around the capital were detected and destroyed. Fortunately, no one was injured and no buildings were damaged. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, thanked the air defense forces for their excellent and professional service.

Zaporizhzhia also heard an air raid alert on the night of May 2 to 3. Reports of Iranian drones launching and approaching the city, as well as of some of them being shot down by the defense forces, began to appear in the local public at 10:33 p.m. In addition, there were reports of enemy S-300s being launched toward Zaporizhzhia.

At 01:25, explosions were reported in the city, and the air raid alert lasted until 03:54. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko, urged residents to stay in safe places and maintain information silence. He also urged not to distribute photos and videos, as well as not to help the enemy adjust fire.

Reports of S-300 missiles hitting the city began to appear in local telegram channels, but there is no detailed information about the events. The alert was lifted at 3:57 a.m.

Dnipro was among the regions where the air alert was announced at 0:56. A minute later, it became known that enemy "chessmen" were flying towards the region. At 1:42, the local public reported Iranian drones directly over Dnipro.

The message asked residents to stay in a shelter or go to a corridor with two walls to avoid possible danger. Social media reported explosions that resulted from the downing of the drones.

Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the State Defense Agency, reported on the successful work of air defense in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. He also noted that Ukraine is able to protect its sky.

At 3:53 a.m., the air defense alert was canceled in the Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Mykolaiv region was attacked by 2 enemy drones. One hit a private house, the other was destroyed by the Defense Forces. This was reported by the head of the JMA Vitaliy Kim.

Vitaliy Kim said that a fire broke out as a result of the hit, and rescuers extinguished it. There were no casualties.

The enemy also attacked the Kirovohrad region. An oil depot in the regional center was damaged by 3 drones.

"Today, the Russian aggressor once again attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. There are arrivals in Kirovohrad region. At about three in the morning, 3 Geranium-2s attacked an oil depot in the regional center at once," Andriy Raikovych, head of the OVA, wrote on Telegram.

There were no casualties. According to him, the liquidation of the consequences of the arrival began immediately. Information about the damage is being clarified.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military showed how they held back the Russian invasion in Luhansk region. Soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade together with the 100th armored vehicle brigade managed to destroy an enemy tank after tracking its movement. The enemy vehicle exploded as a result of an accurate strike.

