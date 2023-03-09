Russian occupiers launched a massive shelling of Ukraine: residential buildings in the Lviv region, infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv were hit

On the night of March 9, a large-scale air raid occurred in Ukraine, followed by explosions in different regions. Russia launched a massive attack with various types of missiles, including Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles and drones. According to the General Staff, 81 missiles and 8 drones were launched over Ukraine.

In particular, about 15 strikes by the Russian military were recorded in the Kharkiv region. Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Rockets were confirmed hitting a private residential building, and there were also problems with electricity supply in some districts of Kharkiv.

As of 9:40 a.m., the entire city of Kharkiv remained without electricity. The spokesman of Kharkivoblenergo, Volodymyr Skichko, reported about it.

Missiles were also reported hitting an energy infrastructure facility in the Odesa region, damaging residential buildings. According to Regional Military Administation, there were no casualties, but power supply cuts occurred. In addition, the missiles were shot down.

The enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles.

The air defense system also worked in the Kyiv region. In the morning, the sounds of explosions were heard, in particular in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Obolon Districts of Kyiv. Explosions were also heard on the left bank. Mayor Vitalii Klychko reported the incident and said that all the necessary services were already at the scene. There was no information about the victims.

Later it became known that the missile fragments fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv and damaged cars.

Reports of explosions were also received from Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Ternopil regions, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. Air defense systems were operating in some of these regions.

In the Lviv region, a rocket hit residential buildings, resulting in 5 deaths. The rubble has been cleared. Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Regiona Miliatry Administartion, reported about it.

