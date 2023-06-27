Occupants attacked a catering facility in Kramatorsk: there are wounded, including a child, and people are trapped under the rubble (photos, video)

In the evening, on June 27, Russian occupants attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. There were hits near a cafe with a large crowd of people.

This was reported by the head of the Office Of the President Andriy Yermak and the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Kyrylenko.

"The data on the victims and damage is being established. An operational headquarters has been deployed at the scene. The wounded will be provided with all the necessary assistance," Kyrylenko said on the air of a nationwide telethon.

The head of the OP confirmed that the Russians launched 2 missile strikes on Kramatorsk.

"The first hit was on a catering establishment in the city center. The second hit was in the village of Bilenke," Yermak said.

According to the correspondent of "Donbas Realii" Serhii Gorbatenko, who is working at the scene, there are wounded as a result of the shelling, people are under the rubble.

"Tonight, Russians attacked the center and one of the villages of Kramatorsk. They hit a catering facility, search and rescue operations are underway. We will inform you about the progress of the work additionally," reports Kramatorsk City Council.

In Kramatorsk, 3 civilians were killed as a result of a Russian missile strike. Also, 25 people were injured. One of them is a child.

As a reminder, Russia attacked southern Ukraine with Kalibr missiles and kamikaze drones.

