Occupants attack "Epicentre" in Kherson: there are dead and injured (photos)

On May 3, the Russian occupiers shelled the only working hypermarket Epicentr in Kherson. As a result of this hostile attack, there are dead and injured. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that three people were killed and five others were injured as a result of the shelling by the Russian occupiers. Among the victims are both employees and visitors. Currently, all operational services are working at the scene and providing assistance to the victims.

"Three dead, five injured as of now. These are employees and visitors of the establishment. All emergency services are on the spot. They are helping people. We can't negotiate with the Russian murderers. They need to be brought to justice. Or destroyed," Klymenko said.

Recall that on the night of May 3, the occupiers shelled several regions of Ukraine.

