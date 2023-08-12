Occupants attacked Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region with a bomb: a police captain was killed, 12 people were injured (photos)

On the morning of 12 August, the occupiers attacked Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, with a guided aerial bomb. A police officer was killed.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Read also: At night, the occupiers attacked Rivne region with attack UAVs: an oil depot was destroyed (video)

"A policeman was killed in the strike. The deceased was a 31-year-old police captain. My condolences to the family of the deceased," the Interior Minister wrote.

According to him, 12 people were injured as a result of the enemy strike. Among the victims are four police officers. Klymenko said that police doctors and paramedics are fighting for the lives of the wounded. Several people are in serious condition.

Video of the day

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that criminal proceedings had been opened under the article "violation of the laws and customs of war" over the Russian attack.

As a reminder, the occupiers launched a missile attack on a civilian facility in Prykarpattia, killing a child.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!