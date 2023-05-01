Occupants have lost about 100 thousand people in Bakhmut since December - White House

Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, but the Russian occupiers have not been able to fully seize control of the city for more than a year. According to the White House, since December 2022, about 20,000 occupiers have been killed in the fighting.

The total losses of Russians in Bakhmut in five months amount to about 100 thousand people. This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council, Sky News reports.

"According to the White House, Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties in the last five months of fighting in the Bakhmut area alone," the report said.

Thus, about 80,000 invaders have suffered injuries of varying severity.

It is noted that half of the killed invaders belonged to the Wagner PMC. Kirby added that the Russian offensive on Bakhmut "stopped" and "failed".

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces counteroffensive and explained whether it would take place in the spring, as he had previously predicted.

