On March 22, Russian invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reported on it. At 08:41 a.m., an air raid siren went off in the region, and reports of explosions in the city followed.

"The Russians are shelling Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings, as well as the island of Khortytsia, are under enemy fire," Yermak said.

According to preliminary information, Russian troops were firing from S-300 air defense systems. The City Council reported that one injured person in Zaporizhzhia, who was in serious condition, died. According to updated information, 25 people are in hospitals. 3 people are in serious condition, 19 are in moderate condition, and 3 are in light condition (including 2 children).

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another crime of the invaders:

"Right now, a Russian missile hit a multi-storey building. Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery. Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired. The terrorist state seeks to destroy our cities, our state, our people," the President wrote.

Photos and videos from the scene were published by local residents and the media.

Recall, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine predicted how often Russia can carry out massive attacks with missiles and drones. The enemy continues to accumulate forces.

After the massive attack on March 9, the occupiers used six expensive hypersonic "Kinzhal" type missiles carried by MiG-31K aircraft. The Main Directorate of Intelligence has revealed how many such missiles remain in Russia.

