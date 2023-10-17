Occupants shelled a dormitory in Sloviansk: people are trapped under the rubble (photos)

As a result of another shelling by Russian troops in the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a 5-storey dormitory was seriously damaged.

The State Emergency Service reported that two people were trapped under the rubble of the building after the Russian shelling. The information was shared on the SES Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, this terrible incident occurred during an attack by Russian troops on residential buildings in Sloviansk. The damaged buildings testify to the ferocity of the shelling and the threat to the lives of civilians.

Rescuers from Donetsk region and a special unit of the State Emergency Service are already working at the scene. They are carrying out rescue operations to find and help the victims under the rubble. Such situations require quick and professional action to save lives and minimize risks to the victims.

The head of Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, noted that the shelling targeted the city center, Svobody Street. There were also hits to the dormitory building of the Agricultural College, which poses a serious threat to the lives of civilians. In this difficult situation, it is important to coordinate the actions of rescuers and look for opportunities to rescue the victims as soon as possible.

Earlier it became known about a powerful strike on the Russian secret base in Crimea. A missile hit a secret base of Russian GRU special forces near Dzhankoy. The strike killed 26 occupants and wounded up to 20 Russian militants.

