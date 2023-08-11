Occupants launch missile attack on civilian facility in Prykarpattia region: a child is killed

This morning, an enemy missile attack was recorded in the Carpathian region of Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to a civilian facility.

This was reported by Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, on her Telegram channel. The missile hit the territory of a private house in Kolomyia district, where a family with three children lived.

Among the victims was an 8-year-old boy who, unfortunately, was in critical condition and hospitalised. The medical staff tried to do everything possible, but unfortunately, they were unable to save the little patient's life.

"There are victims, including a child who was taken to hospital in critical condition. The doctors did everything possible, but unfortunately, they were unable to save the child's life. My condolences to the family!" writes Svitlana Onyshchuk.

On 10 August, the Russian military shelled 23 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The shelling killed two people and injured 21. On 9 August, the Russians attacked a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Three people were killed and nine others were injured, and Russia used an X-35 missile.

