occupiers executed a Ukrainian soldier on camera, CNN said that this is not the only video of crimes: what is known

On Tuesday, April 11, a video of a Ukrainian soldier being tortured by Russian soldiers went viral. After the abuse, the Russians cut off the head of their victim.

As blogger Ihor Lachenkov reported on his Twitter, the Russians captured on camera the brutal beheading of a captured Ukrainian soldier. Until the moment of execution, the prisoner shouted that he was in pain, but the Russians did not pay attention to this and said: "We are working, brothers", "Break the spine, что никого бошку не резал".

After these words, the Russian military took the severed head in their hands and brought it closer to the camera, saying that they would send it to the commander of their victim.

Video of the day

The occupiers also showed on camera "evidence" that they had executed a Ukrainian soldier - they removed the bulletproof vest with patches that Ukrainian soldiers usually wear. In the video, you can see the form of the executed person, a yellow ribbon is visible on it.

"This is another terrible crime of the Russian army and a violation of all conventions and moral principles of humanity. You must understand that this should never happen in the 21st century, this is pure terrorism, literal torture to death, the execution of a helpless person who screams for help in pain and asks not to kill her. Everyone should understand this and take measures," Ihor Lachenkov emphasized in his post.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on social networks after the publication of this terrible video: "There will be an answer and responsibility for everything."

The Security Service of Ukraine announced on Facebook that "it has started a pre-trial investigation of this war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, said: "We will find these Inhumans. If necessary, we will get them wherever they are: from underground or from the other world. But they will definitely be punished for what they have done."

On April 12, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi also reacted to the video of the execution of a soldier. "There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill. We are not going to forget anything and forgive the killers. Legal responsibility will be for everything. Terror must be defeated," he said.

Meanwhile, CNN writes that there are other videos of the execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers by Russian fighters.

"Last week, two videos appeared on social networks showing the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers. The videos seem to be related to separate events. One of them may have been filmed very recently, and the second - judging by the number of leaves on the ground - looks as if it was filmed in the summer. The first video was published on a pro-Russian social network on April 8. It was allegedly filmed by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, it shows the decapitated bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground next to a destroyed military vehicle," the message reads.

It is noted that on the video you can hear a voice behind the camera saying that the armored car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "hit a mine." Then laughter is heard and someone says in Russian: "They killed them. Someone came up to them. They came up to them and cut off their heads." The publication writes that "it seems that hands were also cut off."

We will remind you that on March 6, a video appeared on the Internet, apparently filmed by Russian militants. In this footage, you can see a Ukrainian soldier standing near the trenches and smoking. After he says "Glory to Ukraine", he is shot. Russian swearing can be heard in the background.

