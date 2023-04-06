Cucumbers will definitely not be bitter: a famous gardener revealed the secret of growing

Almost everyone wants their cucumbers to be juicy and not bitter. However, there is a trick that farmers and gardeners often forget.

The well-known gardener Yuliya Spasibova told on her YouTube channel how to get a non-bitter harvest of this vegetable. An important condition is proper watering.

How to plant cucumbers correctly

Cucumbers are very thermophilic plants that should be sown only when the temperature is stable and above zero day and night. When the temperature is above 25 degrees, it is important to control soil moisture. The most comfortable time for planting cucumbers is from May to July.

To have a good harvest before winter, sow cucumbers in waves - every two weeks.

Cucumbers are sown directly into the soil rather than growing seedlings. There are two ways to do this - directly into the garden and on a net.

The method with a net is as follows: buy a net at a hardware store, fix it at the desired height, and sow cucumbers near it.

If you sow directly in the garden, the distance between the seeds should be 8-10 cm, if you use a net, 3 cm.

How to grow cucumbers that are not bitter

It is important to water cucumbers well all the time. This condition will ensure that the cucumbers do not become bitter.

If frost suddenly hits plants that have not reached 25 cm, then they need to be watered twice a week with a growth stimulant - potassium humate.

If cucumbers bloom but do not produce fruit, they lack boric acid. To do this, dilute a bottle of boric acid with a glass of boiling water. Then dilute the solution in 9.5 liters of cold water and sprinkle the cucumbers. After 7-10 days, you will see the effect.

We remind you that you can grow chufa, or ground almonds or tiger nuts in the garden - which is incredibly nutritious. It contains a lot of fat, sugar, protein and starch. Chufa is three times more nutritious than peanuts.

