Huge crocodile in Kenya swallows newly born hippo (rare video)

In the Mara River in Kenya, a huge crocodile was captured on video swimming along the bank where hippos were. At one point, the predator caught a newly born hippo calf in its teeth - you can see the umbilical cord in the video.

These rare images were shared by wildlife photographer Frankie Adamson on the Governors' Camp Collection Instagram page.

"Of course, these ruthless and most effective apex predators rarely snatch hippo calves from their mothers... they often avoid hippos because they know how aggressive an angry hippo can be," the video description reads.

The photographer noted that he did not see the beginning of the attack, but noticed "that the umbilical cord was still attached."

"So it was not entirely clear whether the child was born dead and abandoned by the mother, or whether there was a terrible opportunity (for the crocodile - Ed.) to steal food for itself," he added.

