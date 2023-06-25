Gardeners share a recipe for feeding flowers to keep them blooming until autumn

Get vigorous blooms and lush foliage for your flowers with a universal fertiliser that you can prepare yourself. Professional flower growers have proven its effectiveness, and now you can take advantage of this secret too.

According to the Telegram channel "Dacha. Garden and Vegetable Garden", you only need three ingredients to prepare this fertiliser: pressed yeast, sugar and warm water. Dissolve 10 g of compressed yeast in 1 litre of warm water, add a tablespoon of sugar and stir well. Let the solution brew for at least 2 hours.

The resulting nutrient solution should be diluted with water in a ratio of 1:5. This means that for 1 part of the fertiliser, add 5 parts of water. Using this dilution, water your plants once every 10 days in the spring and summer.

This fertiliser contains phytohormones, B vitamins and auxins, which help plants grow healthy and bloom with lush flowers. After applying this fertiliser, you will notice positive changes in your garden or vegetable garden.

Let your plants delight you with bright blooms and healthy leaves with this simple and effective all-purpose fertiliser. Try it and watch the results with confidence.

