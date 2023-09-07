Gardeners answered what to do with fallen leaves in the garden

Some gardeners considered the leaves to be a free and useful fertilizer, while others were convinced that it was better to destroy them. Pixel inform figured out what to do with fallen leaves.

What to do

In fact, a layer of fallen leaves in the garden helps various pests, fungi, and other pathogens to overwinter. Therefore, it is better to collect the leaves and send them to a compost pit.

All bacteria will be killed in the process of decay and rotting, and then the leaves will become a full-fledged fertilizer.

