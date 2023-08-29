Gardeners named the top 3 ways to use mustard in the garden against pests

Together with radiotrek, we will show you little-known ways to use mustard powder.

Mustard in the fight against the Colorado potato beetle

To prepare an effective solution against the Colorado potato beetle, mix 200 g of mustard powder with a bucket of hot water and leave for 2-3 hours. Then strain and add 5 tbsp of 9% vinegar. To ensure long-term adhesion of the mixture to the leaves, add 50 g of grated laundry soap.

Mustard against slugs and snails

To prevent slugs and snails in the garden, distribute mustard powder between the rows or sprinkle it on the top layer of mulch. The mustard will drive away the uninvited guests by burning their bellies, and they will quickly change their location.

Mustard to combat the cabbage butterfly

Add 1 cup of mustard powder and 1 cup of tobacco dust to 10 liters of water. Stir, cover, and leave for 72 hours. Strain the solution and use it to water the row spacing and plants. Repeat the procedure every 10 days until the end of the growing season.

Mustard against aphids, mites and leaf miners

Dissolve 100 g of mustard powder in a bucket of water and leave it in a warm place for two days. Then strain the solution and dilute it in double the volume of water. Spray the trees regularly with this mixture every two weeks to prevent pests.

