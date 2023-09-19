Gardeners named 4 reasons to uproot peat on the site

Peat is an effective fertilizer that gardeners are happy to use to improve their beds. It is often used as a mulch when creating compost, which helps to increase soil fertility.

This was reported by Chas Diy.

In addition, peat can change the acidity level of the soil, which also has a positive effect on the quality of the crop.

Read also: Summer residents named five vegetables that can be planted now and harvested before frost

The advantage of peat is its antiseptic properties, low thermal conductivity and ability to retain moisture. These qualities make it an ideal preservative for storing vegetables and fruits after harvest.

Video of the day

Peat can be used to preserve the freshness and flavor of foods such as beets, potatoes, carrots, turnips, onions, tomatoes, apples, pears, flower bulbs and tubers, and to keep herbs fresh.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to prepare your garden and lawn for winter.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!