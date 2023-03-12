Officially: the name of the soldier killed by Russians after saying 'Glory to Ukraine' is revealed

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the identity of the Hero who was shot after saying "Glory to Ukraine!". He was a sniper of the 163rd battalion from the 119th separate brigade of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Ihorovych Matsiyevskyi.

According to the SBU press service, the data was finally confirmed after a series of investigative actions, "which included communication with the relatives and comrades-in-arms of the deceased, as well as the processing of photo and video materials". A forensic portrait examination was also conducted, which confirmed that the soldier in the video was Oleksandr Matsiyevskyi.

"He is a true Hero and even in the face of death, he demonstrated to the whole world what Ukrainian character and indomitability are. Such defenders are defending our land today, which means that the enemy will definitely be defeated. Because Ukraine's Great Victory is made up of the heroic deeds of people like Oleksandr Matsievskyi. Glory to the hero! Glory to the heroes! Glory to Ukraine!" said the SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk.

He added that the SBU is working to identify the occupiers who shot the Hero. "We will do everything to ensure that these inhumans are punished as they deserve," Malyuk added.

For reference: Oleksandr Matsievskyi was called up for military service in March 2022. Since the end of December, he had been missing near the village of Krasna Hora in the Donetsk region.

The SBU established that Matsievskyi was shot dead by Russian militants on December 30, 2022. His body was returned home in February 2023.

Earlier on March 6, a video filmed by Russian militants was posted online. In this footage, you can see a Ukrainian soldier standing near the trenches and smoking. After he says "Glory to Ukraine", he is shot. Russian swearing is heard in the background.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to this brutal war crime. He promised that Ukraine would avenge the death of the Hero.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that he had sent the video of the execution of the war prisoner to international partners as evidence of Russia's crimes.

Meanwhile, a reward has been announced to find the killers of the Ukrainian Hero.

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada has announced that it will initiate the awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to the Ukrainian soldier shot by Russian soldiers.

