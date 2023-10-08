One simple spice will save your flowers: How to feed an orchid so that it blooms magnificently

Orchids are beautiful plants that can be a great addition to any interior. Many flower lovers, however, may doubt their abilities to grow orchids due to the belief that it is difficult and may not result in flowering.

In fact, growing an orchid can be accessible to everyone, and they often produce flower stalks after proper fertilization. And the best way to do this is to use lemon, which adds the necessary citric acid to the plant, writes Ukr.media.

Citric acid is known for the fact that orchids love it. In nature, these flowers exist alongside black mold, which produces a beneficial acid necessary for growth and flowering. Among all types of acids, an orchid can fully metabolize citric acid.

Use a lemon solution to feed the orchid once a week, although this procedure can be done less frequently, for example, once every two weeks. Take a liter of settled water at room temperature and add one teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Mix the solution thoroughly. If you are using citric acid instead of lemon, you will need only one gram of this substance.

The resulting solution can be used to spray the orchid. In addition, the plant can be fed by immersing it in the prepared solution for 30 minutes. After this procedure, even an orchid that was in a neglected state will rise and begin to bloom actively. It will also give out new roots and start growing.

Lemon can also be used to clean orchid leaves. To do this, mix lemon juice with settled water in equal proportions, dip a cotton ball in the solution, and wipe the leaves of the plant.

