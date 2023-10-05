Bay leaf is known for its popularity in cooking, but it is no less useful for indoor plants. For indoor plants to grow healthy and achieve normal development, they need to be properly cared for. This includes timely watering, repotting, and fertilizing.

Ready-made fertilizers are used to feed plants, but few people know that you can create an effective fertilizer yourself using bay leaves, Telegraph writes.

Bay leaves contain a large number of useful elements that promote active plant growth, improve their immunity, strengthen the protective effects of the environment, and even help in pest control.

To prepare this fertilizer, you will need only 4 leaves. They should be finely chopped and covered with a liter of warm water. The solution should be infused for at least 3 hours.

The finished infusion of bay leaves can be used to water potted plants or to spray their leaves. This procedure is recommended once a month.

Some gardeners even put dried bay leaves directly into the pots of their houseplants. This helps regulate soil moisture levels and freshens the air in the room, as well as repels insects.

