One in 30 thousand: a rare albino raven is being rescued in the United States (photo)

Us ornithologists and volunteers are rescuing a rare raven, a full albino with pink eyes. The bird was found injured in Killingworth, Connecticut.

According to the Facebook page of A Place Called Hope, a rehabilitation and training center for birds of prey, in addition to being an albino (1 in 30 thousand), the raven has signs of leucistic (absence of albumin, which also leads to white coloration).

"The difference is in the eyes. The eyes of an albino are pink, while the eyes of a leucist are colored," the ornithologists explained.

It is noted that the bird could not fly due to the injury.

X-rays showed that the raven had a wounded wing and poor eyesight. The rehabilitation center noted that they consider this bird "a sacred symbolic messenger of trust, purification, healing, honesty, purity, clear vision and overall happiness."

