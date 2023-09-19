One ingredient will improve the taste of Dressed herring: you will be surprised

One of the most popular salads that often appears on the holiday table is Dressed herring. But its taste can be easily improved if you know one secret.

You don't need to have any special cooking skills to make the salad delicious. It is enough to boil all the vegetables, chop or grate them and put them in layers on a plate. Do not forget to grease each layer with mayonnaise or sauce to your liking.

But housewives resort to certain tricks to make this simple dish even more delicious. The taste will definitely be unforgettable.

Butter, which should be as cold as possible, will help you with this. Grate it and quickly add it to the herring. Then you can cover it with vegetables.

It is with the addition of a small amount of solid butter that Dressed herring will taste perfect and will only surprise guests.

