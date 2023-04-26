It even removes ink stains: How to easily remove stubborn stains from clothes

Chemical stain removers sold in stores are not always effective, especially if the ink has gotten on the fabric. However, there is one non-standard product that can help solve this problem.

Instead of using laundry detergents and stain removers, you can use a popular cosmetic product - hairspray. This unusual life hack was reported by the Express newspaper.

Read also: Vodka, milk, and glycerin: strange but effective ways to remove stains from clothes

Ink stains on clothes are difficult to remove even with expensive household products. Therefore, if you are faced with such a problem, it is better to use an unconventional but effective method.

Video of the day

If there are traces of ink on your clothes, do not rush to throw them in the washing machine, as this can lead to the fact that the stains will remain on the fabric forever. Cleaning expert Jane Wilson recommends using hairspray, which is good for removing stains containing alcohol.

Just spray a small amount of hairspray on the stain and leave it on for a few minutes. Then wipe the stained area with a clean, damp cloth. Repeat these steps several times to completely remove the ink traces.

Earlier, we wrote about the washing machine mode that is better not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing, as well as what to do after washing to prevent mold and bad odors from appearing in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!