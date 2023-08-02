Cleanses and moisturizes: top 4 beneficial properties of peeling for the skin

During home or salon body care, peeling is the first step to get rid of dead cells and rough skin. This procedure has the following beneficial properties

- qualitatively cleanses skin pores and restores its respiratory function.

- Increases blood and lymph circulation.

- evens out the skin's relief, increasing its elasticity and firmness.

- eliminates the appearance of cellulite.

Usually, granular products are used for body peeling: fine-grained and coarse-grained, which provide high-quality mechanical exfoliation of the epidermis. Their composition may include various abrasive particles, such as ground seeds, seeds or shells, and sugar and salt are often used. rem peels are ideal for delicate and sensitive skin.

Peeling can be done once a week or as needed, but there are some situations when it will be especially effective:

Before going for a manicure or pedicure, it is recommended to do a hand and foot scrub for the best effect.

Before sunbathing or applying self-tanner, a quality exfoliation will help maintain an even and beautiful skin color.

A few days before depilation to avoid problems with ingrown hairs.

To maximize the effectiveness of your peeling, we recommend following a few simple rules:

Before you start peeling, make sure there are no scratches or wounds on your body, and do not use it after a fresh tan.

Prepare the skin for peeling with light massage movements with a washcloth to prepare the epidermis for further manipulations.

Warm up the skin with a shower or bath.

When peeling your feet, use a pumice stone, and for rough skin, a softening foot bath with milk is recommended.

Leave the peeling on the skin for a few minutes to allow all the beneficial ingredients to penetrate deeper.

Finish the procedure by applying a cream mask with colostrum and goji berries or a cream mask with microsilver and urea.

