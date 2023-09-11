It's obvious to thieves: where at home you can't hide money

Keeping money and jewelry at home is an important aspect of financial security. However, the choice of a place for this should be deliberate and take into account the possible risks associated with intruders and other problems.

This was reported by Pixel. It was noted that attackers most often check obvious places where valuables can be hidden, so standard options such as cabinets, sideboards, or boxes should be avoided. Instead, you should consider other ideas for keeping valuables safe.

Read also: How to attract financial prosperity using feng shui

Trying to hide money in vases or flower pots, wrapping it in bags, and placing it in unexpected places, such as under the mattress, pillows, inside books or magazines, can be obvious to thieves. Therefore, you should be smart and unique in choosing a storage facility.

Video of the day

It is important to keep money and valuables away from moisture and mold. Do not leave them in unheated and insufficiently ventilated rooms with high humidity. It's also a bad idea to hide valuables in the bathroom or kitchen, where they can become easy prey for thieves.

As a reminder, we've mentioned that some objects can attract good luck and prosperity.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!