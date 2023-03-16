An eyewitness of the explosion in the FSB Border Service building shared details and showed the military extinguishing the fire (video) (video)

On March 16, an explosion occurred in the building of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) at 20/2 Sivers Avenue in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, followed by a fire. It is noted that the FSB fire department in the Rostov region is located there. One person died, two were injured in the fire, emergency services reported.

One of the local residents saw the explosion with his own eyes. He said that the roof of the building "jumped up" from the explosion, the windows were blown out before his eyes. He also saw military personnel putting out the fire and looking for fire extinguishers. There was a fire inside. In his opinion, it could be either a terrorist attack or "someone could have messed up."

Earlier this year, it was reported about a fire in a camp for mobilized soldiers in Tomsk. According to the media, the main cause was sabotage.

Another fire occurred at one of the military facilities in the Belgorod region. It was noted that explosions from ammunition were heard in the city.

